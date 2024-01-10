Red Sliding Patio Doors and New Windows Upgrade Spicewood Home
on January 10, 2024
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Spicewood, TX
Age of Structure:
1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, kitchen and master bedroom
Products Used:
For this replacement project on a stunning and unique property in Windermere Oaks, our team installed three fiberglass sliding patio doors, finished in a bright red to give the home a pop of color and attractive look. We also installed a variety of wood windows, finished in brown on both the interior and exterior, for a nice, neutral look.
Project Gallery
