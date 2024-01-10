<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Red Sliding Patio Doors and New Windows Upgrade Spicewood Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on January 10, 2024

Stone exterior of Spicewood, TX, home

Project Scope

For this replacement project on a stunning and unique property in Windermere Oaks, our team installed three fiberglass sliding patio doors, finished in a bright red to give the home a pop of color and attractive look. We also installed a variety of wood windows, finished in brown on both the interior and exterior, for a nice, neutral look.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now