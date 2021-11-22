Replacement Vinyl Windows Bring New Look to Austin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on November 22, 2021
The team at Pella Windows & Doors of Austin recently replaced the windows of this red brick home with vinyl 250 Series single-hung, picture and special shape styles. The customer opted for white interior and exterior frames, which created a nice contrast against the brick and gave the home a unique look.
Because vinyl windows are low maintenance and energy-efficient, the homeowner will enjoy their new windows for years to come, all while saving money on energy bills, especially during the hot Austin summers.
