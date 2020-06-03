Replacement Vinyl Windows Offer Austin Mid-Century Home a Fresh Look
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
34 years
Area of Structure Involved
Windows
Products Used:
The owners of this recently purchased South Austin Mid-Century home, which features a combination brick and wood siding, desired a fresh look for their exterior. They sought to replace the old original aluminum framed windows that had failed and were not energy efficient. We were able to install three white single-hung Pella 250 Series vinyl windows to give them the appearance and performance they wanted.
