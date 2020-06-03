<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Offer Austin Mid-Century Home a Fresh Look

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on June 3, 2020

south austin midcentury home with combination brick and wood siding

Project Scope

The owners of this recently purchased South Austin Mid-Century home, which features a combination brick and wood siding, desired a fresh look for their exterior. They sought to replace the old original aluminum framed windows that had failed and were not energy efficient. We were able to install three white single-hung Pella 250 Series vinyl windows to give them the appearance and performance they wanted.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

