Replacement Windows & Doors for Lago Vista Home Remodel
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on September 28, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2001
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, dining room, living room, master, master bath, stairwell, office, and front and back of the house
Products Used:
Our Pella team replaced all of the windows and two doors as part of a beautiful remodel of this Lago Vista home. The owner wanted a completely new look, so every window was swapped out for a Pella Impervia Series window. The entry door and back door were also replaced.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.