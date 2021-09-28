<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Replacement Windows & Doors for Lago Vista Home Remodel

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on September 28, 2021

Front exterior view of Lago Vista home

Project Scope

Our Pella team replaced all of the windows and two doors as part of a beautiful remodel of this Lago Vista home. The owner wanted a completely new look, so every window was swapped out for a Pella Impervia Series window. The entry door and back door were also replaced.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now