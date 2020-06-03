<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows for Avery Ranch Brick Home

PostedbyAnthony Marino

on June 3, 2020

first floor replacement pella 350 series window of avery ranch brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    2003

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Windows

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows

The new buyer of this brick home, which is located in a very upscale neighborhood in the Avery Ranch area north of Austin, recognized the need for an update as the original five-year-old vinyl windows had degraded in several rooms of the house. We were able to install 18 replacement Pella 350 Series windows to provide the home with improved performance and appearance.

Project Gallery

