Replacement Windows for North Austin Brick Home
PostedbyAnthony Marino
on June 10, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
20 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Windows
Products Used:
The owners of a brick North Austin neighborhood home, originally built in 2000, recognized that their existing aluminum windows on the front of the house were failing and needed to be replaced. We were able to replace them with seven Pella 250 Series vinyl windows in white.
Project Gallery
