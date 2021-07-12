<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Single Front Entry Door with Sidelights

on July 12, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Austin, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    1998

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

Entry door with sidelights on both sides, satin nickel finish hardware, no brickmould. The outside to be snow mist and inside to be sterling gray.

The final result was a beautiful snow mist white front entry fiberglass door with sidelights on both sides.





