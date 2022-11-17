Sleek Wood Windows and Patio Doors Enhance Austin Barn
on November 17, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio door, front of barn, kitchen and bedroom
Products Used:
To upgrade the windows and patio doors on this beautiful modern barn-style home, the Pella of Austin team installed double-hung windows with no grids for a clean look, as well as a quad sliding door opening up to the back patio and two additional sliding doors — one on each side of the structure. All these new installations were finished in black on both the interior and exterior, maintaining the home's sleek, contemporary look.
Project Gallery
