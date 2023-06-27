The Advantages of Sliding Windows in Austin

A window with two or more sashes that open left and right along grooves in the frame is known as a sliding window or gliding window. Sliding windows offer a number of benefits and fit well in a variety of settings, even those you might not expect. In extra-wide rooms, for example, a third sash — typically a fixed or picture window — can be inserted between the two moveable sashes. This is frequently found in front yards or in rooms with great views.