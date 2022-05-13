The Most Popular Front Doors for Austin Homeowners: A Quick Guide

The housing market has exploded during the last few years. As people reconsider where, and how, they want to live, Austin has emerged as one of the most desirable places in the country thanks to the city’s year-round warm weather, cool culture and thriving economy. As more people move to Austin, it’s important for current Austinites to make a good first impression. For us, that starts with the front door.

Here is a quick guide to the most popular kinds of front doors for Austin homes and some features you might want to consider.