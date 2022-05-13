The Most Popular Front Doors for Austin Homeowners: A Quick Guide
The housing market has exploded during the last few years. As people reconsider where, and how, they want to live, Austin has emerged as one of the most desirable places in the country thanks to the city’s year-round warm weather, cool culture and thriving economy. As more people move to Austin, it’s important for current Austinites to make a good first impression. For us, that starts with the front door.
Here is a quick guide to the most popular kinds of front doors for Austin homes and some features you might want to consider.
Why the Front Door is Important
Think about the last time you introduced yourself to someone new. It’s natural to want to make a good first impression and put your best foot forward. The front door is where you welcome guests, family and friends into your home. It’s the first thing people will encounter when they approach your home and can say a lot about your home’s overall aesthetic.
A visually appealing entryway area can also elevate your home’s curb appeal. In fact, if you’re interested in selling your home, studies show that homes with high curb appeal tend to sell for an average of 7% more than those with a less-than-inviting exterior.*
Front Doors For the Austin Climate
Austin is technically classified as a “humid subtropical climate.” It uniquely enjoys the dry desert of the Southwest along with the humidity of the Southeast. While the weather is generally mild in the winter and hot in the summer, spring can bring with it some severe weather, such as damaging winds and heavy rain. Pella can offer windows and doors tailored for Austin weather conditions.
Extra durability
Pella’s premium wood entry doors feature a floating panel that allows the door to adjust to the extreme weather outside like those damaging winds in the spring. The hardware dowels inside the panel provide extra strength while all-wood, precision-engineered mahogany or a rustic walnut core can offer needed stability.
Extreme heat
Exceptionally durable, Pella fiberglass front doors resist warping, dents, rot and can withstand Austin’s extreme heat beautifully. With Pella fiberglass, you’ll see reliable, year-round performance with minimal maintenance and upkeep.
Popular Front Doors in Austin
Whether you’re in beautiful Tarrytown or historic Barton Hills, you’ll find many of these front doors throughout Austin neighborhoods.
Modern & contemporary doors
Austin is a vibrant city filled with creative people from tech giants to tattoo artists. In recent years, many Austin homeowners have opted for more modern and contemporary-style homes. Modern front doors are characterized by clean lines and simple design, with minimal hardware. They can be made of fiberglass, steel, wood or a stylish combination of all three.
Entry doors with glass
It’s easy to see the benefit of a front door with glass elements. Whether it’s a window panel, an overhead transom window or a sidelight on one or both sides, glass can let more light into your entryway. Go for a combination of glass and steel for a more contemporary style.
The wood look
Austin’s heat and humidity could have an impact on a solid wood front door. Homeowners who desire the impact of a beautiful wooden entry door can achieve the same look by choosing a fiberglass door with a wood-grain, stained finish. Bonus: It’s easier to maintain.
Screen doors
Texas experiences warmer temperatures throughout the year and many Austin homeowners welcome the additional ventilation afforded by screen doors. Screen doors allow homeowners to keep their front door open to welcome visitors while keeping pesky bugs outside where they belong.
Getting Into the Details
Pella can provide front door designs tailored for your home and what you need. Here are a few tips to make your front door suit your style.
Let in the light
Front door designs that feature glass easily allow more natural light in dark entryways. You can choose between clear glass, decorative glass or glass with blinds enclosed to control the amount of light that comes in. There are many beautiful options for door glass such as stained glass, beveled glass or leaded glass crystals. Decorative glass options can also help you bring in light while maintaining your privacy.
Make a grand entrance
From a practical standpoint, double-entry doors are larger in size, which makes it easier to move large pieces of furniture in and out of your home. And there is no denying the impact of double front doors in terms of making a big statement for your home.
Go for a pop of color
Creative Austinites can appreciate the stylish effect of a boldly colorful front door. Depending on the color you choose, the effect on your entryway can be one of great calm or energizing.
Hopefully, this quick guide has given you some helpful information as you consider your front door needs in Austin. Whatever you’re looking for when it comes to front doors for your home, Pella is always here to help.
