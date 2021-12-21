The Pros and Cons of Different Door Styles for Austin Homes
on December 21, 2021
In addition to giving your Austin home a more updated appearance, new exterior doors can also help you save money on your utility costs. Your new doors will pay for themselves over time, thanks to modern, energy-efficient materials. We've put together some resources about the materials and styles you should consider in your door-choosing process.
Entry doors
Front entry doors come in two durable, energy-efficient materials. Some are more customizable than other, so it all depends on what your preferences are!
Steel Entry Doors
Steel has a reputation for being affordable and secure, but it has a shorter lifetime than other materials and is more prone to denting than wood and fiberglass. In a high-humidity environment like Austin, a steel door will typically survive just 10 years on average, while wood and fiberglass doors can outlive that timeline.
Fiberglass Entry Doors
Fiberglass doors are nearly maintenance-free and come in a variety of treatments that resemble high-end wood. They feel light but are extremely robust, lasting anywhere from 15 to 20 years. They also feature an energy-efficient foam core that effectively insulates against extreme temperatures and can help prevent heat loss.
Sliding Doors
Sliding doors do not require more space to open; they glide on a small set of tracks that stack on top of each other to connect your interior and outdoor living spaces. Unfortunately, sliding doors can only be opened halfway. They can be quite loud when they open, and some people find their weight difficult to handle.
French Doors
A set of French doors can give your house a classic, attractive entry, a high-end appearance and the ability to open the whole width of the door frame for optimal air. Because they require floor space to open, they may be an unsuitable choice for a tiny or compact setting.
Bifold doors
Bifold doors are simple to install and maintain, can be customized to fit either a modern or classic design style and have several locking points for added security. The disadvantages are that they have a number of frames that partially block views and no threshold. They may also need to stack within your home, which might take up valuable living space.
