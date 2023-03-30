The Watts Residence
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on March 30, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
2021
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, utility room, pantry, dining room, stairway, power room, office, family room, master bedroom, all bathrooms, master shower and gameroom
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Custom Windows, Picture Windows, Single-Hung Windows, Sliding Windows, and Pella® Impervia® Series Windows
Silverado Signature Homes designed and built the Watts Residence and are creating a beautiful home. Black interior and exterior finish, Double-pane glass with SunDense LowE & Argon fill. All black hardware was included.
