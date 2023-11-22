Transforming Schwartz Custom Homes with Pella Reserve Contemporary and Impervia Series Windows and Doors

We recently had the privilege of working with Schwartz Custom Homes on a project that truly showcased the exceptional quality and aesthetics of Pella Windows and Doors. For this project, we installed a combination of Pella Reserve Contemporary Series doors and Pella Impervia Series windows, both in a sleek black exterior and black interior finish.

The doors were customized to perfection, featuring double-pane glass with SunDefense LowE and Argon gas fill for optimum energy efficiency. While some windows boasted divided lite grills for a classic touch, others were left without for a modern, uninterrupted view. All doors came complete with top-quality hardware and screens, ensuring functionality and versatility. The block frame with Standard Fin removable attachment allowed for easy installation and a secure fit.

One remarkable aspect of this project was the 10-foot windows, expertly tailored to a 2.5-inch short size to accommodate the available space. It's a testament to our commitment to delivering precisely what our clients envision. This project was more than just installing doors; it was about elevating the aesthetic and functionality of Schwartz Custom Homes. We take pride in the transformation we achieved, providing a living space that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and energy efficiency.