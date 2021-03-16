Trattoria Lisina Restaurant Upgrade
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas
on March 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Driftwood, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Throughout the restaurant
Products Used:
Trattoria Lisina is a traditional Italian restaurant and event space in the heart of Central Texas. The owners at the business wanted to update their old wooden windows to increase efficiency and quality.
The custom windows from Pella's Reserve™ - Traditional product line that we installed gave the restaurant a sleek, sophisticated exterior. The final result was a modern atmosphere, enhanced by windows that let in more light than ever before.
