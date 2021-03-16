<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Trattoria Lisina Restaurant Upgrade

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on March 16, 2021

New wood custom shape windows enhance interior and exterior of Trattoria Lisina restaurant

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Driftwood, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Throughout the restaurant

  • Products Used:

    Custom Windows and Wood Windows

Trattoria Lisina is a traditional Italian restaurant and event space in the heart of Central Texas. The owners at the business wanted to update their old wooden windows to increase efficiency and quality.

The custom windows from Pella's Reserve™ - Traditional product line that we installed gave the restaurant a sleek, sophisticated exterior. The final result was a modern atmosphere, enhanced by windows that let in more light than ever before.

