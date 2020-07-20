<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Triple Sliding Glass Doors Complete Garage Makeover

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Austin & Central Texas

on July 20, 2020

Triple sliding doors installed on garage converted to a music studio

Project Scope

This was a unique project for an Austin area homeowner who converted their garage into a music studio. The makeover involved removing the garage doors and replacing them with black Pella 250 Series triple sliding glass doors.

Project Gallery

