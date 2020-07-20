Triple Sliding Glass Doors Complete Garage Makeover
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Austin, TX
Age of Structure:
43 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Doors
Products Used:
This was a unique project for an Austin area homeowner who converted their garage into a music studio. The makeover involved removing the garage doors and replacing them with black Pella 250 Series triple sliding glass doors.
