Window and Patio Door Replacement Refreshes Austin Home

This five-bedroom, six-bath Austin home recently replaced all of its windows, as well as a sliding patio door. We used a variety of fiberglass window styles from our Impervia line to get the job done, including single-hung, fixed and special shape arched windows. The sliding patio door is from our Reserve line of high-quality wood products.

The homeowner opted for a brown finish on both the interior and exterior window frames, adding warmth to the home's overall feel. Because the triple sliding patio door is made of wood, it provides a wider range of color options to choose from — the homeowner went with a golden oak stained interior.

Both fiberglass and wood promote energy efficiency, so not only do these new windows and patio door look great, they're also helping to reduce energy use and bills.