General Manager of Trade Sales

Dave Fleming is the General Manager of Trade Sales and has been involved in the community and residential construction in Colorado Springs for over 25 years. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, he has deep roots and his extended family are all natives to the Springs as well! He was the Colorado Sales Manager for Endeavor Exteriors and helped build that team from scratch to one of the biggest exterior remodelers for Southern Colorado. He works closely with ownership to ensure the mission to create an extraordinary experience for their customers. Beyond work, Dave enjoys time with his soulmate along with a very full family, children, grandchildren and living life to the fullest with travel and adventures.