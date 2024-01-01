In-Home Sales Consultant

James LaRocca, our enthusiastic team member, is first and foremost a proud new father and dedicated family man, embracing the joys and challenges of parenthood with open arms. In addition to his human family, he's also a loving dad to a French bulldog, highlighting his affection for furry family members. When it comes to sports, James is a passionate fan of the Titans and the Vols, always ready to cheer on his favorite teams. His love for physical activity isn't just a pastime; it's a part of who he is. James has an impressive history of athleticism, having set school records in both the mile and half mile during his grade and high school years. This blend of family dedication, sports enthusiasm, and personal fitness underscores James's dynamic and engaging personality.