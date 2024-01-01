Jodi Solberg

Sales Representative

Jodi is a proud Colorado native. She grew up in Colorado Springs and she continues to remain in her hometown where she is close to family and friends. Her career started at a local grocery store that paved her way into customer service. Starting in customer service she worked her way up the ladder of promotions all while attending college to earn her bachelor's degree in Science, with an emphasis on nutrition from UCCS. Health and nutrition is her passion but she ironically wound up taking a new path after graduating. With eagerness to jumpstart her career she dove right into real estate and got her license in Texas while visiting there for a few months. Shortly after, returned to Colorado and landed a successful job in replacement sales of roofs, siding and windows with DaBella. This is where she found her passion with home improvement sales. After a year, Jodi was ready to advance and make a change. Last year she was fortunate to continue her career in window and door replacement s ales with Mountain View Pella where she strives to achieve her goal of helping people improve their homes with the beauty of Pella. Outside of work Jodi enjoys being outdoors running, hiking and being active. She soaks up and enjoys the time she spends with family and friends and her 2 year old pup Hershey.