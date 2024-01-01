Josh Bruck

Trade Sales Representative

Josh has been with Pella since 2015 and after a hiatus in 2021, he has rejoined the Mountain View Pella team. Prior to that he owned and ran a professional window cleaning business, spent some time in corporate America and ran the marketing operations for an Atlanta based bicycle retailer. Outside of work you can find him out camping with his wife and 2 kids, building furniture for his house or promoting his latest creation The CornScrew. He truly enjoys working with his hands and helping his customers visions come to reality!.