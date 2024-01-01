Vice President

Kennedi is a Colorado native originally from Grand Junction. She attended CSU where she earned both a bachelor's degree and a master’s in construction management. Kennedi’s family has a long history in the construction industry. Her grandfather and both uncles started their own custom home construction companies. After graduation, she worked in the mechanical construction industry for six years before taking time away from work to be with her son. She is now back at it with Pella of Colorado Springs, providing marketing, human resources, and project management for the company.