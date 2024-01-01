Nick Diller

Operations Manager

Nick is a Colorado native growing up in rural northern Colorado. He attended CSU where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Nick has over 27 years of construction industry experience ranging from being an apprentice in heavy industrial and commercial construction, building and remodeling residential structures, to being a senior project manager on some of Colorado’s well known hospitals and pharmaceutical facilities. Outside of work, Nick enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters. They really enjoy being outdoors camping, ATVing, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Traveling is another family favorite activity. They have bucket lists of traveling all over the world.