Sales Manager

Hi, I am Richard Houston, the Sales Manager of Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis. I currently live in Arlington but was born and raised in Memphis. I graduated from the University of Memphis and I am a huge supporter of the football and basketball teams, GTG! I have been in sales management for the last 20 years and really enjoy helping our employees become their best version of themselves. I also have a passion for ensuring that the customer is fully satisfied with their experience. Working for Pella allows me to do both because our people and products are second to none.

We look forward to making your home renovations complete with the best windows and doors in the world.