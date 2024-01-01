Buffalo Front Doors

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Front Doors offer Style and Customizations

Your home’s front door does more than provide safety from the elements, it can serve as an extension of your home’s style and history. And Western New York is rich with cultural and architectural history—from the influence of Frederick Law Olmsted in neighborhoods like Parkside and Maplewood to the historic Susan B. Anthony house in Rochester and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Martin House in Buffalo. The history of this area brings with it homes in a range of styles, including many Queen Anne, Craftsman, and Italianate styles. Create a welcoming first impression to guests and passersby with a Pella entry door.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Custom Front Doors

Create a custom front door that suits the style of you and your home. Pella front doors are built-to-order in standard and custom sizes, so you can be sure to find the size and style you’re looking for. Whether you want a traditional or contemporary front door or a colorful fiberglass front door in blue, red, or black, with so many size, style, and finish options, the combinations are nearly limitless.

Wood-look Front Doors

Fiberglass door in Pella’s wood-look finishes are a great fit for traditional homes and remain a popular choice for many homeowners across the board. The traditional look is great for Craftsman style homes like those seen on homes in Buffalo’s Elmwood neighborhood.

Storm doors are popular in areas like Western New York that experience all four seasons. In addition to protecting your front door from precipitation and extremes in temperature, storm doors help homeowners enjoy the weather in milder seasons. Often featuring glass or screen panels that are interchangeable or retractable, a storm door allows sunshine and gentle breezes into your home while keeping pesky bugs out.

Entry Doors with Glass

Unique window shapes or artful stained glass are a good indicator you’re looking at a Victorian front door, like many of the homes in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Whether you’re looking to maintain the architectural integrity of your home or you simply want to let in more light to the entry hall, entry doors with glass are a great option.

Western New York Climate Recommendations

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Help protect your door from the elements with a storm door from Pella.

Fiberglass Entry Doors

For good insulation. Keep climate controlled air indoors and stay comfortable year-round.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

