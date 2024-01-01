Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Western New York
Historically, Colonial style has been the most popular home style in Western New York. However, Ranch-style homes have maintained popularity for nearly a century. Double-hung windows are a common feature in both styles, common in both wood and vinyl options.
If your tastes do not follow these traditional styles, consider a more modern look by choosing trendy black windows and patio doors for a contemporary contrast. Whether you prefer a classic look or a contemporary feel, the experts at Pella of Western New York can guide you to the right styles and outfit your home for energy efficiency.
View new construction projects in Western New York
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
