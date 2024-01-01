<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Our Team

Pella Windows & Doors of Western New York is known for great quality windows & doors. For over 59 years, Pella continues to improve and innovate products and focuses on craftsmanship and performance.

People in Western New York continue to rely upon Pella because they want low-maintenance, energy-efficient products that are durable.

We invite you to explore our website and when you are ready, call us or click here to schedule your no-obligation, in-home visit today.

Interested in joining the Pella of Western New York team? Please visit our careers page.

Leadership

Allen Bana

Allen Bana

General Manager/Owner

Read Bio

Kim Swiatek

Trade/Commercial Sales Manager

Replacement Sales

Evan Euler

Retail Sales Consultant

Adam Frick

Retail Sales Consultant

Daniel Hoffman

Retail Sales Consultant

Hashim Ilazi

Retail Sales Consultant

James Malin

Retail Sales Consultant

Steven Powell

Replacement Project Consultant

Frank Vito

Replacement Project Manager

Trade & Contractor Sales

Paul Bednarek

Trade Sales Representative

Dan Deming

Trade Sales Representative

Craig Hanson

Trade Sales Representative

Richard Kirsch

Trade Sales Representative

Contact Us