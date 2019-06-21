Pella Windows and Doors Update New York Home

This Penfield, New York, homeowner wanted to upgrade their home with some replacement windows and doors.

We installed a high performance vinyl sliding door from the Pella® 350 Series in the dining room for easy indoor-outdoor accessibility. We also installed a new vinyl casement window in the kitchen for additional light and two new sliding windows in the bedroom.

Additional light was also the goal for the entry door, which we replaced with a wood Craftsman-style door with wave glass and a dark mahogany interior stain.