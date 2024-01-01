Pella of Buffalo has been a proud provider of windows and doors and exceptional customer service to the Buffalo area for decades. From ideation to installation, we serve homeowners throughout Western New York, including the communities of Orchard Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Lancaster, East Amherst and Hamburg.

The Pella Windows & Doors of Buffalo showroom is located east of the Buffalo city limits in the town of Cheektowaga. We’re just south of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, just a mile away from the Walden Galleria Mall and moments away from I-90. So you can easily reach our store from anywhere in the area, whether you’re coming from Interstate 190, 290 or 990.