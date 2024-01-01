Pella Windows & Doors of Buffalo
Contact Details
- Call (716) 681-2000
- 2410 Walden AvenueBuffalo, NY14225
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella of Buffalo has been a proud provider of windows and doors and exceptional customer service to the Buffalo area for decades. From ideation to installation, we serve homeowners throughout Western New York, including the communities of Orchard Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Lancaster, East Amherst and Hamburg.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Buffalo showroom is located east of the Buffalo city limits in the town of Cheektowaga. We’re just south of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, just a mile away from the Walden Galleria Mall and moments away from I-90. So you can easily reach our store from anywhere in the area, whether you’re coming from Interstate 190, 290 or 990.
Experience Pella products in our innovative showroom.
We’ve recently upgraded our showroom to a Pella Experience Center — a window and door shopping experience you won’t find anywhere else. The experience is personalized to you, so you can tailor each product, style, feature and innovation to your liking and test it out right there in the store.
Stop in to see the latest Pella products, classic styles and local trends like custom bay windows, wood entry doors and contemporary black sliding patio doors. Our expert team is here to help you find the right windows and doors for your home and lifestyle.
Work with a team that works for your community.
In addition to partnering with the Buffalo Sabres, Pella Windows & Doors of Buffalo stays involved in the communities we serve in a variety of ways. We’re a dedicated member of the Southtowns Regional, Orchard Park and Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce branches, the Buffalo Niagara Builders’ Association and the Better Contractors Bureau. We participate annually in the area home shows, including the Western New York Home & Outdoor Living Show and the Buffalo Home Show.
Buffalo Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
0% APR for 36 Months2
PLUS
an Additional 5% Off Your Project3Claim Offer