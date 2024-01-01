Buffalo Sliding Glass Doors
Sliding Glass Doors Provide Sunlight, Connection with Nature
Western New York has a relatively flat landscape and verdant natural surroundings, and many of the region’s homes are built to take advantage of that. Ranch and prairie-style homes, like many Don Hershey-designed homes in Rochester, have low profiles that help them blend into their surroundings. Sliding glass doors are common in contemporary and craftsman-style homes, but homeowners of all kinds enjoy the space-saving benefits sliding doors offer.
Made of two or more large glass panels, sliding glass doors provide ample natural light and uninterrupted vistas of your natural surroundings. Sliding glass doors that open to a deck, patio, or backyard help create an indoor-outdoor connection and also allow homeowners more room to entertain.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door
Sliding screen doors are an excellent way to take advantage of the indoor-outdoor connection sliding doors provide. During mild weather, a sliding screen panel allows pleasant breezes indoors while keeping bugs at bay. Pella’s InView high-transparency screens are made from a finer screen fabric than conventional screens for increased airflow and visibility..
Western New York Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Diverse Climate
Durable Materials
