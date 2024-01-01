<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Buffalo Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Glass Doors Provide Sunlight, Connection with Nature

Western New York has a relatively flat landscape and verdant natural surroundings, and many of the region’s homes are built to take advantage of that. Ranch and prairie-style homes, like many Don Hershey-designed homes in Rochester, have low profiles that help them blend into their surroundings. Sliding glass doors are common in contemporary and craftsman-style homes, but homeowners of all kinds enjoy the space-saving benefits sliding doors offer.

Made of two or more large glass panels, sliding glass doors provide ample natural light and uninterrupted vistas of your natural surroundings. Sliding glass doors that open to a deck, patio, or backyard help create an indoor-outdoor connection and also allow homeowners more room to entertain.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Slide 1 / 4

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR for 36 Months2

PLUS

an Additional 5% Off Your Project3

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Black Sliding Doors

No longer reserved just for contemporary homes, black window and door frames are a popular choice for homeowners of all kinds right now. A black sliding door frame has the effect of disappearing into the background, allowing the outdoors to take center stage. The crisp look of a black sliding door is an easy way to freshen up a more traditional home.

Contemporary Patio Doors

Black sliding doors are right at home in one of Western New York’s Mid-Century or ranch-style houses. Pella’s contemporary sliding doors come in a number of striking finishes, including black, and provide the clean lines and minimalist hardware associated with modern style. Choose polished chrome or matte black hardware for a high-contrast look.

Sliding Screen Doors*

Sliding screen doors are an excellent way to take advantage of the indoor-outdoor connection sliding doors provide. During mild weather, a sliding screen panel allows pleasant breezes indoors while keeping bugs at bay. Pella’s InView high-transparency screens are made from a finer screen fabric than conventional screens for increased airflow and visibility..

Sliding French Doors

French doors are a popular patio door choice that requires room for a pair of doors to swing open. If you like the look of French doors, but don’t have the space, consider wooden sliding doors that still have the same traditional look and feel. A traditional grille pattern on the glass can further impart the classic look of French doors.
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Western New York Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by reducing the heat loss from your home. Panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood sliding doors with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Western New York expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?