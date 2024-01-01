Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Central Illinois
Pella Windows & Doors of Central Illinois partners with individuals looking to build new homes across Central Illinois into Indiana. Whether you're going for the classic aesthetic or opting for a more modern look, aluminum-clad wood windows and patio doors are a popular choice in the area. Wood offers value, performance, customization options, and wide color choices for your home — inside and out.
Visit one of our showrooms and let Pella Windows & Doors of Central Illinois help determine the right window placement, room use, energy efficiency, and sizes for your home's unique needs.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
