Innovative, High Quality Windows and Doors

Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky

Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky has been providing top quality windows and doors since 1925. In Kentucky, we have been proud to offer outstanding products and unmatched service since 1997. We belong to the BIA (Building Industry Association) in Louisville, Lexington and the Home Builders Association in Somerset.

Our customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we are guided by the Pella Promise—our expert team’s number-one goal is to help you find beautiful, energy efficient replacement windows and doors that fit your style and budget. Plus, you can feel even better about choosing Pella because of our environmentally conscious manufacturing and recycling policies.

With showrooms in Louisville and Lexington, you will find dedicated sales, management, and service in all markets. We look forward to serving you!

Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

During your in-home consultation we'll:

  • Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.

  • Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.

  • Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.

