Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky has been providing top quality windows and doors since 1925. In Kentucky, we have been proud to offer outstanding products and unmatched service since 1997. We belong to the BIA (Building Industry Association) in Louisville, Lexington and the Home Builders Association in Somerset.

Our customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we are guided by the Pella Promise—our expert team’s number-one goal is to help you find beautiful, energy efficient replacement windows and doors that fit your style and budget. Plus, you can feel even better about choosing Pella because of our environmentally conscious manufacturing and recycling policies.



With showrooms in Louisville and Lexington, you will find dedicated sales, management, and service in all markets. We look forward to serving you!