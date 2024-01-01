Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky
Pella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky has been providing top quality windows and doors since 1925. In Kentucky, we have been proud to offer outstanding products and unmatched service since 1997. We belong to the BIA (Building Industry Association) in Louisville, Lexington and the Home Builders Association in Somerset.
Our customers enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we are guided by the Pella Promise—our expert team’s number-one goal is to help you find beautiful, energy efficient replacement windows and doors that fit your style and budget. Plus, you can feel even better about choosing Pella because of our environmentally conscious manufacturing and recycling policies.
With showrooms in Louisville and Lexington, you will find dedicated sales, management, and service in all markets. We look forward to serving you!
20% Off Qualifying Pella® Windows AND Doors1
PLUS
No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months2Claim Offer
Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Louisville Front Doors
- Louisville Sliding Glass Doors
- Louisville Bay Windows
Popular Window & Door Styles
- Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
- Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
- Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
Nearby Showrooms
Window and Door Showroom of Lexington
1387 East New Circle RoadSuite 160Lexington, KY 40505
Call Now:(859) 269-5833
Service:(888) 831-9215
Pella Windows and Doors of Louisville
12910 Factory LnLouisville, KY 40245
Call Now:(502) 240-5822
Service:(888) 831-9215