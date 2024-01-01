Central Kentucky Bay Windows
Bay Windows are a Classic Style in Central Kentucky
Louisville is a unique city with loads of historical architecture. Traditional Colonial, Victorian, and Tudor homes intermix with more modern Craftsman and ranch houses. Bay windows were popularized in Victorian style homes and have held that popularity through the many architectural eras since.
Bay windows are a classic choice for homes from Louisville to Lexington. They fit many of the region’s home styles and bring benefits that other types of windows can’t match: more natural light, better airflow, and increased space in your room. Bay windows can add a unique design element to your living room, kitchen, master bedroom, or bathroom.
Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window
Slide 1 / 3
20% Off Qualifying Pella® Windows AND Doors1
PLUS
No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
American Craftsman Style Houses
Modern Style
Bay Windows With Curtains
Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows
Central Kentucky sees some seasonal extremes when it comes to weather, so many homeowners prefer energy efficient windows to help reduce energy costs and keep their homes comfortable in all seasons. Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. Extra layers of glass with insulating gas between the panes provide additional insulation so your home stays cooler in the hot, humid Louisville summer and warmer when snow and cold hit in the winter.
Louisville Climate Recommendations
Vinyl Bay Windows
Low-E Protection
Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.