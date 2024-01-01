Louisville is a unique city with loads of historical architecture. Traditional Colonial, Victorian, and Tudor homes intermix with more modern Craftsman and ranch houses. Bay windows were popularized in Victorian style homes and have held that popularity through the many architectural eras since.

Bay windows are a classic choice for homes from Louisville to Lexington. They fit many of the region’s home styles and bring benefits that other types of windows can’t match: more natural light, better airflow, and increased space in your room. Bay windows can add a unique design element to your living room, kitchen, master bedroom, or bathroom.

Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window