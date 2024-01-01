<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Central Kentucky Bay Windows

Bay Windows are a Classic Style in Central Kentucky

Louisville is a unique city with loads of historical architecture. Traditional Colonial, Victorian, and Tudor homes intermix with more modern Craftsman and ranch houses. Bay windows were popularized in Victorian style homes and have held that popularity through the many architectural eras since.

Bay windows are a classic choice for homes from Louisville to Lexington. They fit many of the region’s home styles and bring benefits that other types of windows can’t match: more natural light, better airflow, and increased space in your room. Bay windows can add a unique design element to your living room, kitchen, master bedroom, or bathroom.

Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

American Craftsman Style Houses

American Craftsman style was all the rage in the early 20th century and has seen a resurgence over the past few years. Craftsman homes can be found all over Louisville, most notably in Bonnycastle. The style emphasizes simple form and function, crafted materials and elements like wood, and originality in design. Bay windows are a common feature of Craftsman-style bungalows, adding individuality to the home’s exterior and making efficient use of space in the interior.

Modern Style

Contemporary Craftsman style is the modern version of the American Craftsman, blending traditional Craftsman characteristics with modern design elements. Both styles emphasize simplicity, but modern style uses more clean lines and open floor plans. Modern bay windows can open your living room or kitchen, creating a space that feels bigger and brighter. White window frames can provide contrast to the dark, rich woods common in Craftsman homes and create an eclectic, modern look.

Bay Windows With Curtains

With a three-window combination, there’s a lot more space to cover when you want shade or privacy. Curtains are a popular treatment for bay windows. They are light enough to let in some sunlight while providing privacy and can be pushed to the sides when you want maximum light. Adjustable bay window curtain rods can change to fit the angle and width of your bay windows, allowing you to hang curtains that span the full window opening.

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Central Kentucky sees some seasonal extremes when it comes to weather, so many homeowners prefer energy efficient windows to help reduce energy costs and keep their homes comfortable in all seasons. Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. Extra layers of glass with insulating gas between the panes provide additional insulation so your home stays cooler in the hot, humid Louisville summer and warmer when snow and cold hit in the winter.

Product Lines

Louisville Climate Recommendations

Vinyl Bay Windows

Bay windows must be able to stand up to everything from bitter cold to extreme heat without impacting the comfort of your home. Vinyl is a low-maintenance and energy-efficient material suited for Louisville’s climate.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Louisville expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

