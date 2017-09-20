New Pella Windows and Doors Complement This Pewee Valley New-Build Home

Featured throughout this home near Louisville, our high-quality, wood casement windows create a traditional yet timeless look. One of the most popular materials for windows and doors, our line of wood products are Energy Star certified and can be painted or finished in multitude of colors. This client opted for a simple tan frame and matching grilles, both of which pair well with the cream brick exterior of the home.

This customer emphasized the importance of elevating the home’s curb appeal and maintaining an elegant style throughout its windows and doors. We installed a premium mahogany, wood front entry door in deep black to provide a visually stunning contrast for the front of the home. For the back, we provided hinged French patio doors complete with transom windows – one of the special window shapes available at Pella – overhead. These patio doors kept the home’s style seamless indoors and out, and the clients were certainly pleased with the final result!