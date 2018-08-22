Complete Remodel for Lexington Home
on August 22, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lexington, KY
Age of Structure:
61 Years Old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The remodel of this 61 year old home in Lexington, KY involved new vinyl double-hung windows. Vinyl is a low maintenance material with a high quality look. The new windows have given this home an updated look with great curb appeal.
Project Gallery
