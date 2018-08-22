<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Complete Remodel for Lexington Home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Lexington, KY

  • Age of Structure:

    61 Years Old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

The remodel of this 61 year old home in Lexington, KY involved new vinyl double-hung windows. Vinyl is a low maintenance material with a high quality look. The new windows have given this home an updated look with great curb appeal.

Project Gallery

