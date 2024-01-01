<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Louisville Front Doors

New Entry Doors Make an Instant Impression

Your front door is the first impression for guests entering your home. And many homeowners are choosing to make bold statements with their front entrance.

Entry doors come with nearly limitless design opportunities. You can restore the historical look of a Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Georgian, Cape Cod, or any other style home in Louisville’s traditional neighborhoods. Or you can mix modern style into your home with bold colors, glass options, and sleek designs.

Commonly known as: main door, entry door, entrance door, front entry door, exterior door, external door

Slide 1 / 4

20% Off Qualifying Pella® Windows AND Doors1

PLUS

No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Double Front Doors

Wider front entrances and wider hallways are trending in Louisville's newer constructions — a throwback to a popular feature of Victorian homes. Double doors provide double the impact on your home’s aesthetic, creating a visual focal point on the front of your home. Victorians and other traditional homes had multiple panels, decorative carvings, applied moldings, and transom windows with grilles.

Wood-look Front Doors

Wood-look Fiberglass front doors are popular for in traditional homes, a favorite in Central Kentucky. Fiberglass entry doors come in traditional and contemporary styles, and with a number of glass options, so you can get a look to fit your tastes.

Storm and Screen Doors*

When you go with a wood-like look of fiberglass or choose a steel entry door, a storm door can help protect your front entrance from the Kentucky climate. Storm doors come equipped with glass and screen panels that you can swap out to suit your needs or built-in retractable screens for more convenient ventilation. With a variety of designs, colors, and glass options, you can find a storm door that’s just as stylish as the front door it’s protecting.

Glass Doors, Sidelights, and Transoms

Glass is a great addition to a front door and there are many ways to incorporate it. Full light glass entry doors with clean, sleek lines give your home a modern touch and allow maximum light through your door. You can pair a door with windows on top or on the sides to bring in even more light and provide additional design opportunities. Sidelight and transom window combinations can make your front entrance look like a contemporary wall of glass or an art piece with more ornate designs and decorative options.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Louisville Climate Recommendations

Fiberglass Doors

Entry doors must be able to stand up to everything from bitter cold to extreme heat without impacting the comfort of your home. Fiberglass offers a similar look to traditional wooden doors with less maintenance.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass on glass doors, sidelights, and transom windows. The added protection helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Weather Protection

Storm doors help protect fiberglass and steel entry door frames from cold winters, humid summers, and heavy precipitation. Preserve the look of your front door with a storm door to keep your main entrance looking great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Louisville expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home - and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?