Glass Door Replacement in Lexington, KY

The old double door on this seven year old Lexington, KY home had no glass and was difficult to open. The homeowners were looking for a new entry door that would let in natural light. We replaced the old double door with a Pella fiberglass entry door. The beautiful new fiberglass entry door lets plenty of natural light into the entryway of this classic brick home. This entry door features Oak Grain fiberglass and Red Mahogany stain.