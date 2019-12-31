<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hinged French Patio Doors Match Updated Aesthetic

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky

on December 31, 2019

Black wood double doors with large glass panels

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Prospect, KY

  • Age of Structure:

    1997

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Door

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Prospect, Kentucky, customer wanted a clean simple door to match their style.

We installed wood double doors with a square grille profile and a black finish for a fresh, modern look.

