Hinged French Patio Doors Match Updated Aesthetic
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky
on December 31, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Prospect, KY
Age of Structure:
1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Door
Products Used:
This Prospect, Kentucky, customer wanted a clean simple door to match their style.
We installed wood double doors with a square grille profile and a black finish for a fresh, modern look.
