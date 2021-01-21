Meet Central Kentucky's New Principal Owner

Jim Frey, owner of Pella Windows and Doors of Central Kentucky, is pleased to announce that Nick Dorsey became a partner in the Central Kentucky Pella Branch effective January 1, 2021.

“Providing Central Kentucky and the surrounding communities with an amazing experience that is unlike any in our market is important to us,” says Jim Frey, Owner.

“Bringing in Nick as a partner will only improve the experience for our homeowners, designers, architects, builders and contractors by having the opportunity to make more local decisions and improvements.”

Nick Dorsey is a Louisville local who started with the company in 2018. He is currently the General Manager and will remain in the position with the company. With 13 years of industry expertise and a dynamic personality, he will be able to drive and grow the business more at the local level.

"We have been a part of the Lexington and Louisville communities since 1997," says Frey. “With this ownership addition, we are able to be more committed to answer the communities’ needs as we continue to provide the same high-quality products and service on which we have built our reputation."