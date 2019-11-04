New Wood Picture Windows Provide Beautiful View

These Louisville, Kentucky, homeowners needed their dining room window replaced. Their old window was damaged and there was a seal failure of the original window system.

We installed two Architect Series Reserve wood windows with EnduraClad exterior. The window unit came in two sections. The bottom portion of the window is a large, fixed window and we field mulled the half circle on top. We added our 1-1/4” integral light technology grilles to give the appearance of more individual windows.

The result is a beautiful new picture window that enhances the formality of the dining room.