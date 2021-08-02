The New Pella of Louisville Experience Center

It’s time to reimagine shopping for windows and doors. Grounded in the philosophy of making it easier and more inspiring for customers to shop for window and door products, Pella Windows and Doors of Louisville is proud to introduce the new Pella Experience Center, a completely redesigned retail experience.

“Providing Louisville and the surrounding communities with a retail experience that is unlike any in our market was important to us,” says Nick Dorsey, Co-Owner of Pella Windows and Doors of Louisville. “We believe in the importance of having our homeowners, designers, architects, builders and contractors touch and see the difference in performance and design offered by Pella, and now they can in a modern and inspirational environment.”

The new Experience Center officially opened in May and took approximately 5 months to complete. Built around functionality and flexibility, the new Pella Experience Center is designed to create a personalized shopping experience for each customer. Pella Design Consultants are able to curate product selections and demonstrate product comparisons. Within the Experience Center customers can operate fully-functional window and door products allowing them to experience the difference in performance and design offered by Pella.