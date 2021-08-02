The New Pella of Louisville Experience Center
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky
on August 2, 2021
It’s time to reimagine shopping for windows and doors. Grounded in the philosophy of making it easier and more inspiring for customers to shop for window and door products, Pella Windows and Doors of Louisville is proud to introduce the new Pella Experience Center, a completely redesigned retail experience.
“Providing Louisville and the surrounding communities with a retail experience that is unlike any in our market was important to us,” says Nick Dorsey, Co-Owner of Pella Windows and Doors of Louisville. “We believe in the importance of having our homeowners, designers, architects, builders and contractors touch and see the difference in performance and design offered by Pella, and now they can in a modern and inspirational environment.”
The new Experience Center officially opened in May and took approximately 5 months to complete. Built around functionality and flexibility, the new Pella Experience Center is designed to create a personalized shopping experience for each customer. Pella Design Consultants are able to curate product selections and demonstrate product comparisons. Within the Experience Center customers can operate fully-functional window and door products allowing them to experience the difference in performance and design offered by Pella.
The new design is an expression of Pella’s vision to go beyond what meets the eye. Bright, light and modern, the Experience Center showcases Pella’s state-of-the-art craftsmanship and style expertise. The architectural design creates manageable product showcase areas that naturally help guide the customer through the store and make it easy to navigate. The open floor plan features workstations and multiple screens throughout so designers, architects, builders or contractors can work on projects independently or with their homeowner clients. The Centers were intentionally designed to include large conference spaces available for events or group education, training, discussions and presentations.
“We can easily lock the display down so people can work the doors and the windows and compare different hardware,” says Fred Cernetisch, Vice President. “It also lets the consumer easily see side-by-side how a type of window compares in wood or vinyl.”
The sliding window displays are supplemented by digital product presentations on large or small screen monitors.
“If you have a blueprint to explore, we can put it on our screens and stick windows on it to see how it might work,” Jim Frey, Co-Owner explains. “This kind of display space lets you experience your project.”
Another cool display you won’t find at any other showroom is a massive sliding patio door that frames a conference room. Sales folks will be happy to show how the entire door neatly folds into a wall pocket.
The Pella Windows and Doors Experience Center of Louisville is located at 12910 Factory Lane, Louisville, KY 40245. It is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call us 502-240-5822.
