Pella Windows & Doors of Lexington

Open Monday through Saturday, the Lexington showroom is centrally located between many major thoroughfares. You’ll find us north of Highway 25, west of I-75 and south of Highway 60 on East New Circle Road between Palumbo Drive and Liberty Road .

Visit the Pella of Lexington showroom, you can experience the Pella difference firsthand. Whether you are looking for the perfect entry door for new construction or window replacement throughout your entire traditional brick home, we invite you to drop into our showroom and visit with a Pella professional about your project — from wooden Craftsman front doors and fiberglass storm doors to wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows, we’ll take the time to explain the subtle differences between our product lines and performance upgrades. During your visit, try out the functionalities of different products and see the variety of hardware finishes available.