For more than two decades, the Pella Windows & Doors of Lexington showroom has been serving homeowners in the Greater Lexington area. The Lexington showroom is one of two Pella locations in Central Kentucky, providing new and replacement windows and doors ro residents in Lexington, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, London, Louisville, New Albany and Somerset.
Window replacement for Central Kentucky homes.
Open Monday through Saturday, the Lexington showroom is centrally located between many major thoroughfares. You’ll find us north of Highway 25, west of I-75 and south of Highway 60 on East New Circle Road between Palumbo Drive and Liberty Road .
Visit the Pella of Lexington showroom, you can experience the Pella difference firsthand. Whether you are looking for the perfect entry door for new construction or window replacement throughout your entire traditional brick home, we invite you to drop into our showroom and visit with a Pella professional about your project — from wooden Craftsman front doors and fiberglass storm doors to wood, fiberglass or vinyl windows, we’ll take the time to explain the subtle differences between our product lines and performance upgrades. During your visit, try out the functionalities of different products and see the variety of hardware finishes available.
Pella is a part of the community.
The Pella of Lexington showroom is staffed with local window and door experts. As members of the community ourselves, we understand the common window and door questions and desires of Kentucky homeowners. It is our mission to help you find the best windows and doors for your project.
We have been Better Business Bureau-accredited since 1997 and are proud members of many local professional organizations including The Building Institute of Central Kentucky and AIA Kentucky.
Lexington & Louisville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
