Louisville Sliding Glass Doors
Central Kentucky is full of historical homes dating back to the Colonial era. Sliding doors weren’t an original feature of these traditional homes but became popular in the explosion of home building starting in the 20th century. Sliding glass doors have remained popular amongst homeowners modernizing their older houses.
Sliding patio doors are a flexible fit with homes of any era. Two large glass panels open up your home to the outdoors and sun’s rays. Only one is operable, gliding along a track within the frame, which opens up more usable space — inside and out — than patio doors that swing open or fold away.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door
Sliding French Doors
Modern Sliding Doors and Hardware
Sliding Screen Doors*
Sliding Glass Door Blinds
Low-E Protection
Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.