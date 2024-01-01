<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Central Kentucky is full of historical homes dating back to the Colonial era. Sliding doors weren’t an original feature of these traditional homes but became popular in the explosion of home building starting in the 20th century. Sliding glass doors have remained popular amongst homeowners modernizing their older houses.

Sliding patio doors are a flexible fit with homes of any era. Two large glass panels open up your home to the outdoors and sun’s rays. Only one is operable, gliding along a track within the frame, which opens up more usable space — inside and out — than patio doors that swing open or fold away.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, exterior sliding door, gliding door, sliding deck door, gliding patio door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding French Doors

French doors add an elegant, classic touch to traditional homes. Many homeowners love the look of French patio doors but prefer the ease-of-use of sliding doors. Wooden sliding glass doors with grilles give you the look of traditional French doors along with usable space because the door always stays within the frame. The natural look also fits into the Craftsman style seen around Louisville.

Modern Sliding Doors and Hardware

From Lexington to Louisville all the way out to Los Angeles, modern style is a big trend. Homeowners like its simplicity, mix of textures, and use of natural materials. Modern hardware on wood sliding doors adds a clean look with strong, sleek lines. Incorporating a mix of different hardware styles with contrasting metals and textures from the rest of your decor gives you an eclectic modern interior design.

Sliding Screen Doors*

The hot, humid summers in Louisville can provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Screens are a popular addition. You can open up your sliding door on a nice day to catch a summer breeze without worrying about a cloud of insects entering your home. Rolscreen® retractable screens are trending in the region. A retractable screen offers protection when your door is open and rolls away and out of sight, hiding inside a self-storage system so you get more light.

Sliding Glass Door Blinds

Blinds and curtains serve many functions on a sliding glass door. They add decoration, provide privacy, and block out sunshine when the glare is too bright. Between-the-glass blinds offer the same benefits, along with a few extra perks. Built-in blinds are between two panes of glass so they’re never dangling in the way or partially obstructing your patio door. They also allow you to better adjust the level of light you want to let into your home.
*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Louisville Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Vinyl Sliding Glass Doors

Patio doors must be able to stand up to everything from bitter cold to extreme heat without impacting the comfort of your home. Vinyl is a low-maintenance and energy-efficient material suited for Louisville’s climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?