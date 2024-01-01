Excellent windows not only make your home look great, but they also play a key role in giving your home natural light, and safety during severe weather, and provide insulation and energy efficiency. When you are looking to upgrade your home, there aren’t many other projects that will stretch your investment dollar further than replacing your old windows.

The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. You notice drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window panes. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.

If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Louisville home. Pella Windows come in many different styles and feature high-performance window technology to enhance your home.