Buying Replacement Windows in Louisville
Excellent windows not only make your home look great, but they also play a key role in giving your home natural light, and safety during severe weather, and provide insulation and energy efficiency. When you are looking to upgrade your home, there aren’t many other projects that will stretch your investment dollar further than replacing your old windows.
The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows. The window frame itself is cracking, peeling, or warping. You notice drafts, water seepage, or condensation within the window panes. The furniture, carpet, and curtains near your windows are faded. This indicates your windows don't provide proper UV protection.
If your windows are experiencing any of these issues, replacing them with advanced window technology and stylish features may benefit your Louisville home. Pella Windows come in many different styles and feature high-performance window technology to enhance your home.
Slide 1 / 4
20% Off Qualifying Pella® Windows AND Doors1
PLUS
No Payments, No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months2Claim Offer
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflect the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. Our between-the-glass blinds offer style flexibility and protection from dust and damage, making them a low maintenance and innovative solution for your home. In addition, we are dedicated to providing the best quality doors and windows. Our products undergo rigorous tests to evaluate thermal efficiency and long-term performance.
Customize your windows with our wide variety of styles and hardware choices to meet your home design dreams in your Louisville home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Louisville's Climate
Our windows have multiple features that can protect your property from harsh climates while also delivering efficiency to your home. The strength and durability of our windows are something we take very seriously. Our impact-resistant windows can even withstand hurricane-force winds. In a city like Louisville, with cold winters and hot summers, you’ll want windows that are built to keep your home comfortable.
Regardless of where you live, Pella Windows are designed for your specific climate type. Upgrading your windows can help you achieve higher energy efficiency while adding to the value of your home.
- When winter approaches, windows with double or triple-pane glass with argon insulation provide draft protection and are recommended for withstanding the elements.
- Our nearly invisible Low-E glass coating helps reflect heat and keep energy costs down for hot summer months.
- Having two or three panes of glass in your windows with insulating Argon gas will help keep your home energy-efficient in both hot and cold climates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.