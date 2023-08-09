Our customer sought to transform their 1980 double entry door lacking light & personality with a stunning Pella Entry Door. The homeowner's vision was to upgrade the door with a contemporary design & introduce an abundance of natural light into the foyer while maintaining privacy. The highlight of this project was the inclusion of Pella's waterfall glass, an exquisite design that adds a touch of sophistication to the entryway but also allows ample natural light to permeate the interior. With the waterfall glass, the homeowner achieved their privacy goals, as the glass design offers a level of obscurity from the outside, ensuring their home remains a private sanctuary. This Pella Entry Door upgrade brought new life to the home's entrance, transforming it from outdated to modern & welcoming. The combination of a Pella Entry Door & double sidelights with the privacy-enhancing waterfall glass provided the homeowner with the perfect balance of style, natural light & security they desired.