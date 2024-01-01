<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Our Team

Trusted window replacement and installation company

Meet your local Pella team of Colorado Springs

Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.

We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.

Leadership

Chris Pettofrezzo

Chris Pettofrezzo

Owner & CEO

Read Bio
Chris Pettofrezzo

Chris Pettofrezzo

Vice President

Read Bio
Nick Diller

Nick Diller

Operations Manager

Read Bio
Dave Fleming

Dave Fleming

General Manager of Trade Sales

Read Bio

Replacement Sales

Jodi Solberg

Jodi Solberg

Sales Representative

Read Bio
Kory Biggs

Kory Biggs

Replacement Sales Representative

Read Bio
David O'Berto

David O'Berto

Replacement Sales Representative

Read Bio

Trade

Paul Vander Ploeg

Paul Vander Ploeg

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Josh Bruck

Josh Bruck

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Andre Morales

Andre Morales

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Colin Jones

Colin Jones

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio
Tommy Olsen

Tommy Olsen

Trade Sales Representative

Read Bio

Brett Hanson

Trade Sales Representative

