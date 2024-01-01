Our Team
Meet your local Pella team of Colorado Springs
Our talented, experienced, and customer-focused team is dedicated to helping every customer select the right product for his or her home and budget. Our goal is not only to make our customers happy but also to make you so pleased with your experience that you can’t wait to refer your friends and family.
We look forward to meeting you and working together on your next window and door replacement project.
Leadership
Chris Pettofrezzo
Owner & CEORead Bio
Chris Pettofrezzo
Vice PresidentRead Bio
Nick Diller
Operations ManagerRead Bio
Dave Fleming
General Manager of Trade SalesRead Bio
Replacement Sales
Jodi Solberg
Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Kory Biggs
Replacement Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
David O'Berto
Replacement Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Trade
Paul Vander Ploeg
Trade Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Josh Bruck
Trade Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Andre Morales
Trade Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Colin Jones
Trade Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Tommy Olsen
Trade Sales RepresentativeRead Bio
Brett Hanson
Trade Sales Representative