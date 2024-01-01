Located on the western banks of the Red River, Fargo is a unique city that offers both a modern lifestyle and small town charm. Nowhere is this combination more obvious than in the architectural styles of Fargo homes. Designs range from historical Tudor Revival in the Clara Barton neighborhood to the contemporary design seen in luxury homes of nearby Red River Valley.

For Fargo homeowners looking for window replacements or window enhancements, casement windows are a popular choice. Casement windows bring more natural light and air into your home than other window styles. The crank and hinge of the casement window allow it to open to a full 90 degree angle which brings in the breeze and provides a larger view of the outside. Casement windows are also ideal for tight corners and hard-to-reach areas in your home because the handle makes it easy to operate the window. Discover more reasons why casement windows are the preferred choice for Fargo homeowners.

Commonly known as: crank windows, side hung windows, hinged windows, crank out windows, crank open windows