Fargo Casement Windows
Enhance Your Fargo Home With Charming Casement Windows
Located on the western banks of the Red River, Fargo is a unique city that offers both a modern lifestyle and small town charm. Nowhere is this combination more obvious than in the architectural styles of Fargo homes. Designs range from historical Tudor Revival in the Clara Barton neighborhood to the contemporary design seen in luxury homes of nearby Red River Valley.
For Fargo homeowners looking for window replacements or window enhancements, casement windows are a popular choice. Casement windows bring more natural light and air into your home than other window styles. The crank and hinge of the casement window allow it to open to a full 90 degree angle which brings in the breeze and provides a larger view of the outside. Casement windows are also ideal for tight corners and hard-to-reach areas in your home because the handle makes it easy to operate the window. Discover more reasons why casement windows are the preferred choice for Fargo homeowners.
Commonly known as: crank windows, side hung windows, hinged windows, crank out windows, crank open windows
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Fiberglass Casement Windows
Fiberglass casement windows are the most durable option available when security and strength are a top concern.
Wood Casement Windows
Wood casement windows are timeless and also modern, making them a versatile option for most homes. Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows combine energy and sound performance with the beauty and customization options that make wood materials especially appealing.
Vinyl Casement Windows
If you want easy-to-use, low-maintenance windows, choose vinyl casement windows. This popular choice is affordable, energy-efficient and easy to clean. They're also a stylish choice because they come in multiple interior finish options that can match your Fargo home’s aesthetic.
Energy-Efficient Casement WindowsYour heater, AC, and wallet don’t have to work overtime to keep your house cool or warm when you have energy-efficient windows. These windows are designed to prevent heat or cool air from escaping your home. Enjoy a comfortable interior temperature and lower energy bills all year round.
Fargo Climate Recommendations
Fargo and its surrounding areas — Oakport, Dilworth, and Fargo’s adjacent Minnesota twin city, Moorhead — get to experience all four seasons in a year. This means blistering cold, snowy winters to hot, humid summers. But our windows can protect your home from any Fargo weather. Discover Pella’s many weather-proof window qualities.
Low-E Protection
Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Windows with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.
Winter Weather (or Cold Weather)
Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Protect your home from the elements with Pella windows.
Extreme Weather
Your area can be affected by extreme weather events such as ice storms, floods, droughts, heat waves, or major storms. Consider adding a layer of protection from extreme weather with fiberglass windows that stand up to extreme fluctuations in temperature.
