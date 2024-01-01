<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fargo Patio Doors

Patio Doors that Protect and Add Style to Your Fargo Home

No matter which style you choose — sliding, bi-fold, multi slide or French — patio doors create a focal point that connects the inside of your home to the outdoors. As a homeowner, choosing the right patio door helps maintain a cohesive design. These doors also protect your home from the elements and provide natural light for you and your family to enjoy.

Across the neighborhoods of Fargo-Moorhead, residents and visitors will encounter varied architectural styles. Fargo has made a point of preserving the historic integrity of Broadway, Hotel Donaldson, and 107 Roberts Street. Whether you call Clara Barton home with a Tudor Revival style home or find yourself living near downtown Fargo, our team of professionals at Pella will help you to find the right patio door to enhance your home’s character for years to come.

Commonly known as sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door

Slide 1 / 4

PELLA NOW, PAY LATER

20% Off Qualified Projects1

OR

0% APR for 48 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

French Patio Doors

Hinged, or French patio doors, are a statement piece. These double doors can be customized so that one or both doors are operable. French patio doors are a great addition for a regal home. For more character, upgrade your hinged patio door with customized glass detailing and hardware. The small details make all the difference!

Sliding Patio Doors

Easy to operate and low-maintenance, sliding glass patio doors are a great option for nearly any home. Available in vinyl, fiberglass or wood, sliding patio doors are energy efficient and can be customized to fit your home. Sliding glass doors provide natural light through the large glass panels to help fill your space. Pair with a screen to allow airflow while protecting your home from pests, or add in blinds for an extra layer of privacy.

Fiberglass Patio Doors

If you’re looking to protect your home year-round from the temperature fluctuations, look no further than the Pella® Impervia® sliding patio doors. This fiberglass door is extremely durable and can stand up to the harsh winters that Fargo is known for.

Bifold Patio Doors

A more modern take on a classic patio door, bi-fold patio doors are gaining popularity as homeowners are looking to create indoor-outdoor connections. Bi-fold patio doors are constructed from wood, a natural insulator, so they are energy efficient. From traditional to modern, bi-fold patio doors can be customized to fit your personal style.

Product Lines

Fargo Climate Recommendations

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding is ideal for withstanding the elements.

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Patio doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Winter Weather

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Protect your door from the elements with a storm door from Pella.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo expert can help you pick out a patio door that fits your home — and your style. Contact your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement and estimate. Use our location tool to find a pro near you.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?
How do I lock and unlock my sliding patio door?
How do I clean my Pella windows and patio doors? What can I use to clean them?