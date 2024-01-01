Less than 15 minutes from central Fargo, West Fargo is a growing metropolis poised to eclipse the popularity of its neighboring cities in the coming years. Embracing a welcoming small-town ambiance while offering the conveniences of big city living, West Fargo proves to be an attractive choice for those seeking to reside in the greater Fargo area. The city also boasts a diverse array of home designs, spanning from traditional to modern. Each home showcases a unique style that seamlessly matches the charm of a small town or the vibrancy of a big city.