Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo
Contact Details
- Call (701) 281-1390
- 5126 51st Avenue SouthSuite 120Fargo, ND58104
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo provides homeowners in Fargo, North Dakota, with high-quality windows, entry doors and patio doors to add value to their homes. We are a trusted name for windows and doors throughout Cass County, including communities in Amenia, Briarwood, Casselton, Davenport, Hardwood, Horace, Mapleton, Reile’s Acres and West Fargo.
We’ll work with you to find the right windows and doors.
Our growing team of experts at Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo works with you to help you find the perfect window or door to enhance the curb appeal of your home. Schedule an in-person consultation, depending on your needs, and we’ll talk through your options.
In addition to providing homeowners in the Fargo–Moorhead area with the best quality windows and doors, we also serve communities located along the North Dakota–Minnesota border, such as Detroit Lakes, Dilworth, Downer, Glyndon, Harwood, Hawley, Oakport and Wahpeton.
Cold winters are the norm in Fargo and our experts at Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo have experience recommending the most energy-efficient options for your home. Our Pella® Lifestyle Series, Pella® 250 Series and Pella® Impervia® windows are all built to stand up to even the coldest of northern U.S. climates. Also, make sure to ask about our Low-E insulating glass options.
Our durable, energy-efficient entry doors are equal parts functional and stylish. Fiberglass entry doors are a tough, yet sophisticated solution for Fargo–Moorhead’s most extreme weather.
Come meet our team of Pella professionals.
Stop by the Pella Windows & Doors of Fargo showroom — located right off the I-94/I-29 Interchange — to see our windows and doors in real life. We look forward to working with you on your next home renovation project.
Minneapolis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Fargo Patio Doors
Fargo Patio Doors
- Fargo Casement Windows
Fargo Casement Windows