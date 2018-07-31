Black Windows In White Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky
on July 31, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Mason, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this new construction brick home in Mason, OH requested Pella windows. The customers chose black casement windows to allow a lot of natural light into their design plan. The black wood windows complement the white brick exterior nicely and brings a contemporary twist to the traditional style home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.