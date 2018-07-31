<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Windows In White Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

on July 31, 2018

Wood Casement Windows for New Construction Installation

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Mason, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this new construction brick home in Mason, OH requested Pella windows. The customers chose black casement windows to allow a lot of natural light into their design plan. The black wood windows complement the white brick exterior nicely and brings a contemporary twist to the traditional style home.

